Sheikh Rasheed sees circumstances getting more worst

The Federal Minister for Railways says Musharraf’s decision would widen "more gap”

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News –Dec 18th, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that yesterday’s decision would widen the gap and it was the time that they all should overcome their differences.

He said he never saw ever such strong reaction from the armed forces which he saw yesterday over the verdict about former military ruler Pervez Musharraf. Sheikh Rasheed also said that he was seeing the situations getting more worsen in coming days.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference. Sheikh Rasheed said that the PM had called meeting today evening at 5:00 pm to discuss the latest situation that arose soon after the Special Court’s verdict against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

With no apparent reason or context, Sheikh Rasheed stated that Kashmiri struggle wanted “blood” and the slogan that Kashmir would become Pakistan could not materialized without giving blood. He said he closely watched the struggle for Kashmir and the Kashmiri people were intelligent and had latest information about the events taking place in the world. “Those who consider Kashmiri people fool are fool themselves,” said Sheikh Rasheed