UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rasheed Sees Circumstances Getting More Worst

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:38 PM

Sheikh Rasheed sees circumstances getting more worst

The Federal Minister for Railways says Musharraf’s decision would widen "more gap”

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News –Dec 18th, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that yesterday’s decision would widen the gap and it was the time that they all should overcome their differences.

He said he never saw ever such strong reaction from the armed forces which he saw yesterday over the verdict about former military ruler Pervez Musharraf. Sheikh Rasheed also said that he was seeing the situations getting more worsen in coming days.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference. Sheikh Rasheed said that the PM had called meeting today evening at 5:00 pm to discuss the latest situation that arose soon after the Special Court’s verdict against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

With no apparent reason or context, Sheikh Rasheed stated that Kashmiri struggle wanted “blood” and the slogan that Kashmir would become Pakistan could not materialized without giving blood. He said he closely watched the struggle for Kashmir and the Kashmiri people were intelligent and had latest information about the events taking place in the world. “Those who consider Kashmiri people fool are fool themselves,” said Sheikh Rasheed

Related Topics

Pakistan World Pervez Musharraf Dictator All From Blood

Recent Stories

Felix, Lukaku and Pjanic join stellar list of spea ..

6 minutes ago

FDA approve fish oil drug for cardiovascular disea ..

8 minutes ago

Male scientists more likely to present findings po ..

8 minutes ago

PML-N leadership has gone abroad with "Mall and Al ..

9 minutes ago

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of ..

9 minutes ago

It would have been better had Imran participated i ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.