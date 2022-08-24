UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rasheed, Seven PTI Leaders Get Interim Bail

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Sheikh Rasheed, seven PTI leaders get interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted interim bail to former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and seven leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a case registered for violation of Section 144 by the Abpara Police Station.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani heard the interim bail petitions filed Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and PTI leaders Faisal Vawda, Saifullah Niazi, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurran Nawaz, Faisal Javed, Sadaqat Abbasi and Shahzad Waseem.

The petitioners' lawyers adopted the stance that the first information report against their clients was registered on baseless charges as they had participated in a peaceful rally of their party.

Moreover, the sections applied in the FIR were bailable, they added, and prayed the court to grant pre-arrest bail to their clients.

After listening to the arguments, the court accepted the interim bail of PTI leaders till September 7, against surety bonds of Rs 20,000 each. It also granted bail to Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed till September 9.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Minister Police Station Lawyers September FIR Court Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

2 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

7 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.