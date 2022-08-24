Sheikh Rasheed, seven PTI leaders get interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted interim bail to former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and seven leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a case registered for violation of Section 144 by the Abpara Police Station.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani heard the interim bail petitions filed Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and PTI leaders Faisal Vawda, Saifullah Niazi, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurran Nawaz, Faisal Javed, Sadaqat Abbasi and Shahzad Waseem.

The petitioners' lawyers adopted the stance that the first information report against their clients was registered on baseless charges as they had participated in a peaceful rally of their party.

Moreover, the sections applied in the FIR were bailable, they added, and prayed the court to grant pre-arrest bail to their clients.

After listening to the arguments, the court accepted the interim bail of PTI leaders till September 7, against surety bonds of Rs 20,000 each. It also granted bail to Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed till September 9.