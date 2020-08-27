Sheikh Rasheed stresses need to modernize 'agriculture data system'

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Thursday stressed that there was dire need to move towards precision agriculture technology, modernize agriculture data calculation system for ensuring food security in country, and quality assurance to meet international standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Thursday stressed that there was dire need to move towards precision agriculture technology, modernize agriculture data calculation system for ensuring food security in country, and quality assurance to meet international standards.

Talking to a private news channel, Sheikh Rasheed said it was the need of hour to modernize the agricultural sector and furnish it with updated patterns to make farmers well-off.

He emphasized the importance of agriculture sector in the national economy and had set the development of this sector and affluence of farmers as his government's mission.

"Immediate measures are needed for the standardization of agricultural machinery and its statics system," he said.

He further said agriculture is not only the basis for country's economy, but it also ensures the supply chain of foods to the masses. However, it is importance to focus on agriculture sector to avoid food security issues.

Replying a Question, he said it is utmost effort of the government to not only ensure wheat and flour supply, but also bring stability in current prices, adding, government was subsidizing wheat imports to ensure that consumers in the country have access to the commodity at affordable price.

The government and its departments are working hard to overcome inflation and to provide smooth food supply in market, adding, in such a situation, when there is gap between supply and demand, hoarders exploit it to their advantage, he added.

He said the action initiated on basis of a sugar inquiry report will be taken to its logical conclusion, adding, the government will unmask all mafias including wheat and Sugar Mafia.

Imran Khan will not allow anyone to go against public interest and we will not spare people who are creating different crisis in the country.

He said those who are responsible of sugar crisis cannot escape from punishment.

Minister said that there is no any public agenda of opposition in the country except "playing media-media and they can never face jails as well.