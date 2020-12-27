UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rasheed Strongly Condemned Terrorist Attack At FC Check-post

Sun 27th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Sheikh Rasheed strongly condemned terrorist attack at FC check-post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday strongly condemned terrorist attack on FC check-post at Harnai in Balochistan.

The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over martyrdom of FC officials in to the terrorist attack, said a statement issued here.

He said the FC officials valiantly faced the terrorists adding that such anti state elements would be dealt with iron hands.

He said the terrorists could not deter the courage of our forces through such coward acts. The blood of our martyred personnel would not go waste, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

