Sheikh Rasheed takes notice of Karachi blast, seeks report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Taking notice of explosion in Karachi, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday sought report on the incident.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry, the minister has sought a report of the blast from IG Sindh and Director General Rangers.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident. He extended his condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that investigation should be conducted to examine all aspects and added that

full support would be provided to the Sindh government.