Sheikh Rasheed Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:24 PM

Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for Coronavirus

The Railways Minister has abandoned his political activities and quarantined himself at his residence for two weeks.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Monday tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday.

The federal minster abandoned his political activities and quarantined himself at his residence for two weeks.

According to the sources, the minister had no apparent symptoms of Coronavirus but he went into isolation for two weeks. PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tested positive for Coronavirus here on Monday.

The close friends and family members of the former Prime Minister confirmed that he tested positive according to the latest medical reports.

They said that he quarantined himself at his house and abandoned his all political activities till his recovery.

Pakistan achieved grim milestone as total cases of Coronavirus surpassed the limit of 100,000 during the last 24 hours, the officials sources said here on Monday.

As many as 2067 deaths took place after 103,671 cases of Coronavirus across the country. Punjab with 38,903 cases surpassed Sindh with 38, 108 cases followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 13, 487, Balochistan with 6,516 cases, Islamabad with 5,329 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 932 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 396 cases.

The officials sources said that 34, 355 people recovered from Coronavirus.

