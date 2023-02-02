UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rasheed Used Foul Language With Police

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Sheikh Rasheed used foul language with police

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Thursday said that Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed misbehaved with its officials and used foul language about them at the time of his arrest.

In a statement, Islamabad police said that there were no children present at Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed's house at time of his arrest and no glass was broken or vandalized.

Police condemned negative propaganda in this regard and said that neither Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed nor any of his employee in the house was mistreated.

In the statement, police stated that discipline should be demonstrated inside and outside the courts in accordance with the law.

Sheikh Rasheed was not harmed but the police showed patience despite his foul language and misbehavior. Islamabad police said that wrong statement should be avoided as the force is committed to fulfill all legal requirements and would continued do the same.

"Saying more about the condition in which Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has been arrested will affect the investigation," it added.

