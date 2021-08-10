UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rasheed Visit HFH To Inspect Facilities For Corona Patients

Tue 10th August 2021

Sheikh Rasheed visit HFH to inspect facilities for corona patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that a Corona ward has been set up at the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) with modern facilities to deal with the rising number of corona patients.

During visit to HFH to inspect the facilities being provided to the COVID patients, the Minister said that it was the utmost effort of the government to provide best healthcare facilities to the people.

Sheikh said that the hospital had the capacity of 1000 beds and in case of any emergency like situation due to the rising number of cases, it would be transformed into Corona hospital.

The minister also took a round of other departments including the corona ward of the hospital and issued directions to management to provide adequate medical facilities to the patients.

Rasheed said that brand new ventilators had been provided by the NCOC to help in our fight against COVID-19.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umar briefed the minister about the hospital's functioning.

He also appreciated the efforts of Sheikh Rasheed in establishing a Corona ward at the hospital.

