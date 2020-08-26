UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rasheed Visits City Areas To Inspect Situation In Low-lying Areas Near Nullah Leh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:19 PM

Sheikh Rasheed visits city areas to inspect situation in low-lying areas near Nullah Leh

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed here on Wednesday visited different city areas and inspected Nullah Leh flood situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed here on Wednesday visited different city areas and inspected Nullah Leh flood situation.

Expressing satisfaction over arrangements made to counter any emergency during rains, the Minister said, situation is under control and there is no threat of flash flooding in the city.

Congratulating the administration, Commissioner, WASA and other departments concerned he said, water flow was normal in Nullah Leh as proper plan for monsoon season was devised nearly two months ago.

Nullah Leh was cleared from start to end to avert floods and nearly 1000 dumpers of solid waste and silt were removed from the Nullah to save the low-lying areas from flood.

He said, 100 mm rain was recorded on Tuesday and there was no flash flood in any area of the city particularly in low-lying areas of the town.

The Minister informed that maximum available resources were utilized.

A number of shovels including of Bahria Town were used to clean Nullah Leh and save the city from the flood devastation.

He said, "The citizens should not be worried as we are alert and all the arrangements were finalized before start of monsoon rains." Rasheed said, the boats were available and Pak Army was also alert to cope with any situation.

To a question he said, the government is going to launch Rs 70 billion, Leh Expressway project which would help eliminate flooding problems in the city particularly in low lying areas near Leh. All encroachments would also be removed, he added.

The residents would be allowed to construct eight-storey plazas along service roads of Leh Expressway, he said adding, the situation is out of control in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities due to heavy rains but, by the grace of Almighty Allah, Rawalpindi city is clear and there is no flash flood.

Related Topics

Karachi Army Flood Water Alert Hyderabad Rawalpindi All From Government Billion Rains

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid commends Sheikha Fatima&#039;s i ..

5 minutes ago

Gaza records 1st COVID-19 local death

59 seconds ago

Ration, cash distributed among 150 differently abl ..

1 minute ago

Russian COVID Vaccine for Kazakhstan to Be Produce ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong's exports down 3 pct in July

1 minute ago

Afridi, Attique urge FATF to take note of illegal ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.