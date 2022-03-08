UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rasheed Visits Control Room Set Up At Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Sheikh Rasheed visits control room set up at Interior Ministry

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday visited control room set up at the Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday visited control room set up at the Interior Ministry.

The control room was set up to monitor various protests, demonstrations and rallies being held in the capital, said a statement issued here.

The minister was briefed about law and order situation in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Director General, Federal Investigation Agency, Sanaullah Abbasi, Additional Secretary Security Ayub Chaudhry and Inspector General Islamabad Ahsan Younis also accompanied the minister.

The Minister monitored the ongoing protests on eve of International Women's Day from the control room. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was also briefed about long march of Pakistan People's Party and expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation.

The minister said security of demonstrations and processions should be ensured besides smooth traffic. Demonstrations and holding march were democratic rights of the people, he said adding, no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

He also directed to keep close eye on mischievous elements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Interior Ministry Law And Order Long March Traffic Rawalpindi Federal Investigation Agency March Women From

Recent Stories

Punjab Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Culture Da ..

Punjab Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Culture Day on March 14

36 seconds ago
 Zardari, Shehbaz trying to blackmail govt to save ..

Zardari, Shehbaz trying to blackmail govt to save looted money: Farrukh

38 seconds ago
 PTA to launch new mechanism to allow 'Temporary Re ..

PTA to launch new mechanism to allow 'Temporary Registration' of overseas Pakist ..

39 seconds ago
 To resolve public grievances; our top priority: IG ..

To resolve public grievances; our top priority: IGP

41 seconds ago
 Capital reports lowest Covid daily cases count sin ..

Capital reports lowest Covid daily cases count since Dec 19

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision in petition ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in petitions against LG Ordinance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>