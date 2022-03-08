Sheikh Rasheed visits control room set up at Interior Ministry

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday visited control room set up at the Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday visited control room set up at the Interior Ministry.

The control room was set up to monitor various protests, demonstrations and rallies being held in the capital, said a statement issued here.

The minister was briefed about law and order situation in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Director General, Federal Investigation Agency, Sanaullah Abbasi, Additional Secretary Security Ayub Chaudhry and Inspector General Islamabad Ahsan Younis also accompanied the minister.

The Minister monitored the ongoing protests on eve of International Women's Day from the control room. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was also briefed about long march of Pakistan People's Party and expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation.

The minister said security of demonstrations and processions should be ensured besides smooth traffic. Demonstrations and holding march were democratic rights of the people, he said adding, no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

He also directed to keep close eye on mischievous elements.