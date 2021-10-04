UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rasheed Visits Darul Uloom Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Sheikh Rasheed visits Darul Uloom Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday visited Darul Uloom Karachi to meet with renowned religious scholar and President Wifaqul Madaris Maulana Mufti Taqi Usmani.

Both sides discussed the matters related to the Madaris and the educational system besides the prevailing Afghanistan situation.

The minister said that the Mosques and Madaris are the basics of islam and Madaris plays pivotal role in spreading the teaching of Islam which his government acknowledges.

He said that the international community should provide resources to the Afghan government to improve the situation there.

Mufti Taqi Usmani supported the government's stance on the Afghanistan situation.

Related Topics

Karachi Afghanistan Mufti Government

Recent Stories

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

13 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

27 minutes ago
 WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

57 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

1 hour ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.