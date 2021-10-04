Sheikh Rasheed visits Darul Uloom Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday visited Darul Uloom Karachi to meet with renowned religious scholar and President Wifaqul Madaris Maulana Mufti Taqi Usmani.

Both sides discussed the matters related to the Madaris and the educational system besides the prevailing Afghanistan situation.

The minister said that the Mosques and Madaris are the basics of islam and Madaris plays pivotal role in spreading the teaching of Islam which his government acknowledges.

He said that the international community should provide resources to the Afghan government to improve the situation there.

Mufti Taqi Usmani supported the government's stance on the Afghanistan situation.