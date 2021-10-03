UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rasheed Visits Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Extols Naval Performance

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday visited the Pakistan Navy Dockyard and lauded the naval performance.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf received the interior minister on his arrival.

The minister was briefed about the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Navy, according to a communique.

Sheikh Rasheed was also taken to the PN submarine HAMZA and was briefed about its functions in detail.

The interior minister reviewed different sections of the submarine.

He expressed his satisfaction over the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Navy and paid tributes to PN for its role in both peace and war conditions.

