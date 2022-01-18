UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rasheed Warns Of More Terror-related Incidents

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2022 | 02:17 PM

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incidents

The Interior Minister has paid tribute to the police officers for sacrificing their lives during terrorists’s attack on their check post on yesterday night.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday strongly condemned attack on police check-post, terming it an act of terrorism.

Sheikh Rasheed warned that more such terrorism-related incident could place in the Federal capital, and urged the authorities to be more alert and vigilant.

He said that they had traced the sleeper cell of terrorists through their motorcycle.

A policeman embraced martyrdom and two others got injured but in return, two militants were also shot dead when attackers riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police check-point in the vicinity of the Karachi company police station.

Sheikh Rasheed said that it was not an act of theft or dacoity but these were the terrorists who opened fire on them. He said that this incident was an evidence of such terror-related incidents. Sheikh Rashid paid tribute to the policemen for sacrificing their lives for the sake of the country.

Later, the police spokesperson said that the martyred police official was identified as Head Constable Munawwar and those who fell injured were Amin and Rashid. He said that the wounded officers were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical care.

