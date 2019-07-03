Appreciating Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the prime minister said that his efforts had brought down railway losses from Rs 36 billion to Rs 32 billion in ten months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Appreciating Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the prime minister said that his efforts had brought down railway losses from Rs 36 billion to Rs 32 billion in ten months.

The prime minister lamented that Pakistan International Airlines, power and gas sectors and railways were running in huge losses mainly due to corruption.

"A country does not become poor due to lack of resources but due to cancer of corruption. It is the corruption which make the elite class richer at the cost of poor people." He said contrary to the spectacle, in India the railways had been earning billions of rupees in profit.

The prime minister also referred to the Rs200 billion 'Ahsas Programme' aimed at lifting the conditions of the poor segments of the society.

He said that it was happening for the first time in the country that its resources were being spent on the feeble and poor strata of the society.

The prime minister observed that establishment of about 1,000 kiosks by railways could also benefit the poor people, downtrodden, widows and unemployed.

He said in Naya Pakistan all the citizens would be treated equally with focus on facilitating the weaker classes and regretted that in the past, education was only meant for the elite class.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Pakistan Railways deficit had reduced from Rs36 billion to Rs32 billion during the last ten months and vowed to end the entire losses during the next five years.

He said efforts were being made to make Pakistan railways a profitable entity while the number of freight trains would also be increased.

He said the number of railway passengers had grown to over six million during the last nine months and the railway's target for the next year was 10 million passengers.

He said non-functional track of year 1861 of Pakistan Railways in Sindh province had been restored.

The minister said the ML-1 project, under which a new railway track would be laid from Peshawar to Karachi was his old dream which would boost performance of Pakistan Railways.

He said after its approval from the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), the project would be inaugurated in all the four provinces during the current month.

Sheikh Rashid said on completion of ML-1, project travel time between Rawalpindi and Karachi would be reduced to just ten hours.

He said a new Command and Control system was being set up for timely arrival and departure of trains while Wi-Fi facility at all the railways stations had been provided.

Sheikh Rashid thanked the prime minister for allocating Rs 1.5 billion for Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).