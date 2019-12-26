Sheikh Rasheed’s videos with Hareem Shah, Sundal Khattak go viral

(@fidahassanain)

The videos show Sheikh Rasheed, the federal minister for railways, doing video calls and live chit-chat with Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) Several videos showing Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed doing live calls and chit-chats with Hareem Shah and Sundal Khatak went viral on social media here on Thursday.

Sheikh Rasheed—who is considered mouth-peace of “power corridors” was seen enjoying “video-chat” with Hareem Shah—known for her “naughty TikToks” . Apparently, Hareem Shah was on live-call with Sheikh Rasheed and she or her friend Sundal Khattak was making videos of that “live Chat” with another phone which went viral on social media.

However, this is not yet clear as how the videos went viral on social media and also has raised questions that whether these “Tik-Tok girls” themselves made these videos viral on social media or they sold the phone usually and then finally the under question videos were made viral.

Hareem Shah who was seen roaming in the high public offices—was sitting on a bed in a room—and busy in chit-chat through live call with Sheikh Rasheed.

Another clip showed that Sheikh Rasheed was talking to Sundal Khatak, and in that video, Sheikh Rasheed was telling her that her niece had died and he had to go to attend her funeral and would be back to talk to her (Sundal) on next day.

The users of social media shared the videos with different captions. A user wrote: “Look Sheikh Rasheed busy in chat with Sundal Khattak,".

Another shared and said: “ Sheikh while handing over resignation to Sundal Khattak,”.

It may be mentioned here that usually the common citizens are not seen in contact with ministers or people in power corridors so frequently as the ministers or other people in power corridors do not even attend their phone calls. A common citizen, who is in need, is considered very lucky if he or she contacts any minister or person of a powerful circle and luckily his or her call is attended and he or she finds any chance to talk to that powerful person for solution of his or her problem.

However, the urgency or need of Tiktok girls can be gauged through their conversation with the federal minister in which they were heard as saying: “We never disclosed your (Sheikh Rasheed’s) secrets ever before then why you are not talking to us. We never even disclosed it to anyone that you used to be “na---d” in live video calls with us,”.