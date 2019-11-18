UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Admitted In RIC After Suffering Heart Pain

Mon 18th November 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A spokesman to Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that Sheikh Rashid was admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after suffering from heart pain, however he was fine as his medical tests were satisfactory.

He told APP that the minister suffered from heart pain and he was shifted to Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi at 12.30 p.m and after preliminary check up he was taken to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

At the Institute of Cardiology, angiography of his heart was done and according to the test he was fine.

Sheikh Rashid will stay in the Cardiology Institute overnight and in the morning doctors will decide further about his health condition.

