Sheikh Rashid admitted in RIC due to chest pain

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) due to chest pain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) due to chest pain.

RIC Executive Director (Retd) Azhar Mehmood Kiani told APP that Sheikh Rashid underwent angiography and other tests.

He was examined by the doctors concerned and admitted in the hospital as advised to take rest for 24 hours.

When contacted Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique confirmed that due to chest pain during a function at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College, minister Sheikh Rashid was brought to Holy Family Hospital where his electrocardiogram (ECG) was carried out and later, shifted to RIC for further tests on doctors advice.

He said his condition was now satisfactory but doctors advised him to take rest for 24 hours.