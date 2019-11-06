UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thanks To Fans Wishing Him Through Twitter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people for wishing him on his birthday through social media (Twitter).

According to a press release, the minister said it was his first tweet and now he would remain in touch with his friends and fans through twitter.

He said he would talk on political matters through twitter once or twice a week.

He requested the nation to pray for the country as some people were staging sit-ins against the national interest and damaging the Kashmir cause.

