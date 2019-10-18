Sheikh Rashid Ahmad urges Fazl not to shut doors of dialogue

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to shut the doors of dialogue as politicians always keep it open

Talking to media after inaugurating upgraded railway station at Raiwind near here on Friday, he said Maulana was grabbing media time which could be used for raising voice for Kashmir.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should point out mistakes of the government instead of organising rallies and protests.

He said the next year, 2020 would be the year of development and progress for the country due to consistent policies of the incumbent government.

Sheikh Rashid said jobs had been given by the incumbent government without taking any bribe, which had happened for the first time in the history of the country.

He said PC-1 of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project had be approved after an agreement with China and all railway crossings would be eliminated.

The minister said Raiwind Railway station had been inaugurated earlier to facilitate the participants of Tableeghi Ijtema.

He announced that all up and down trains would stop at the Raiwind railway station while four special trains would also be operated to facilitate the Ijtema participants.

He disclosed the railways had achieved freight target on Thursday and Friday due to its policies whereas 16 freight trains were operative.

Earlier, the PR minister inaugrated the newly constructed, decorated and upgraded building of Raiwind railway station. The new railway station has been constructed with Rs 250 million.