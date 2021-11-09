UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Urges To Follow Teachings Of Allama Iqbal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:04 PM

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday urged the need for imbibing the teachings of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal and making sincere efforts to steer the nation out of all challenges

In a message in connection with the 44th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Sheikh Rashid said, "His thoughts are not only for Muslims but also for the entire humanity as Allama Iqbal gave the message of love and peace."He added, "Iqbal's writings, poetry and sayings kindled a new light and aroused a sense of respect, self-realization and determination in the Muslims."He has awakened the Muslims of the sub-continent and convinced them to demand a separate homeland where they could live with dignity and exercise their social, religious and cultural rights.

