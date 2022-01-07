Sheikh Rashid Ahmed asks tourists to avoid travelling Murree, Galiyat

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday appealed the tourists and families to avoid travelling to Murree and Galiyat due to heavy traffic jam there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday appealed the tourists and families to avoid travelling to Murree and Galiyat due to heavy traffic jam there.

In a statement, he said that a large number of tourists were present in Murree and Galiyat to enjoy the weather after the area received heavy snowfall.

He said that the administration of Rawalpindi and Murree was efficiently working to facilitate the citizens.

He said that due to heavy traffic and presence of a large number of tourists, the traffic movement towards Murree was very slow. He added over 100,000 vehicles have so far been entered Murree and Galiyat from Islamabad.