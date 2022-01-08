UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Condoles With Sadiq Sanjrani Over Demise Of His Younger Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over demise of his younger brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani, younger brother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a tragic road accident at Uthal, Balochistan.

In a condolence message, he condoled with Chairman Senate and other members of the family, adding that he shared their grief.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

