Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Grieves Over Journalist's Death

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 09:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Ata-ur-Rehman, group editor of Nai Baat daily and columnist.

In his condolence message, the minister said that he was shocked to hear the sad news of Ata-ur-Rehman's death.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said Ata-ur-Rehman worked tirelessly for the betterment of the society in the field of journalism.

