UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Voices For Appointment Of Administrator Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:45 PM

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed voices for appointment of administrator Karachi

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that political harmony in the country, particularly at Sindh level, would emerge after appointment of an honest and dedicated Administrator for Karachi with consensus of all political stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that political harmony in the country, particularly at Sindh level, would emerge after appointment of an honest and dedicated Administrator for Karachi with consensus of all political stakeholders.

During the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Karachi on Friday, he said that decision of appointment of an administrator would be finalized.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that the leaders of PML-N have come into politics for the purpose nothing other than doing business. He said the court has given golden chance to Nawaz Sharif to face the cases against him as it would save his politics.

He said that Hamza Shahbaz could be sentenced due to strong case against him. On seeing no chance of exit, Maryam Nawaz started hues and cries after one year silence, he told.

About the Opposition's All Parties Conference (APC), he said that PTI would smoothly complete its five years constitutional tenure and Maulana Fazalur Rehman's APC without the support of PPP and PML-N would remain harmless and toothless.

To a question about India, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that India was accumulating modern weaponry system and using such tactics against Pakistan.

Any war imposed by India against Pakistan would be counted as the last and decisive war, he added.

He informed that today, the whole depressed Muslim population in India was praying for the prosperity of Pakistan as its last hope.

About the new diplomatic changes in Middle-East, the minister said that the UAE-Israel understanding would be meaningless without Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia known as key players of the Muslim world.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hamza Shahbaz Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Turkey Visit Rashid Saudi Arabia Malaysia Middle East Gold Muslim All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US Charges 19 Non-Citizens With Illegally Voting i ..

2 minutes ago

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders 'Making Progress' in Talks ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey, Greece to Hold Talks Within NATO to Reduce ..

2 minutes ago

US Military Selects 5 New Sites for Next Phase COV ..

2 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh censure Sindh govt for delaying ..

7 minutes ago

Senate body asks for extending telecommunication n ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.