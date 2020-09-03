Sheikh Rashid Ahmed voices for appointment of administrator Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that political harmony in the country, particularly at Sindh level, would emerge after appointment of an honest and dedicated Administrator for Karachi with consensus of all political stakeholders.

During the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Karachi on Friday, he said that decision of appointment of an administrator would be finalized.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that the leaders of PML-N have come into politics for the purpose nothing other than doing business. He said the court has given golden chance to Nawaz Sharif to face the cases against him as it would save his politics.

He said that Hamza Shahbaz could be sentenced due to strong case against him. On seeing no chance of exit, Maryam Nawaz started hues and cries after one year silence, he told.

About the Opposition's All Parties Conference (APC), he said that PTI would smoothly complete its five years constitutional tenure and Maulana Fazalur Rehman's APC without the support of PPP and PML-N would remain harmless and toothless.

To a question about India, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that India was accumulating modern weaponry system and using such tactics against Pakistan.

Any war imposed by India against Pakistan would be counted as the last and decisive war, he added.

He informed that today, the whole depressed Muslim population in India was praying for the prosperity of Pakistan as its last hope.

About the new diplomatic changes in Middle-East, the minister said that the UAE-Israel understanding would be meaningless without Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia known as key players of the Muslim world.