ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said formal process for cancellation of Nawaz Sharif's passport, will be initiated on February16 next year.

He said the passport of former prime minster will be cancelled after due process on February16, who was currently staying abroad.

Talking to media, Sheikh Rashid said that he had earlier indicated that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would duly contest Senate elections and added it meant that PPP would also participate in by-elections.

He said that those, opting for 'Aqama', apparently had no regard for their motherland.

He said police pickets in the Federal capital had been removed except three functional check-posts.

Criticizing the opposition, the minister said they were now united to save plundered public funds.

He said that visas for all countries including Afghanistan and China would be issuedonline from January 1.

He also announced to hold an important press conference on Friday in Peshawar.