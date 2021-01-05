UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Announces Compensation For Machh Incident Victims

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Sheikh Rashid announces compensation for Machh incident victims

QUETTA, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday announced compensation amounting to Rs 2.5 million for each family of coal mine workers, who were killed by armed militants in Machh area of Balochistan the other day.

"Each family of the martyrs will be given Rs one million by the Prime Minister, while Rs 1.

5 million by the chief minister Balochistan," Sheikh Rashid told the media after meeting with the affected families here.

Extending invitation to the victims' families for visiting Islamabad to meet Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, he urged them to bury the bodies of their loved ones as early as possible.

The minister said he came to meet the victims' families on the direction of PM Imran Khan to offer condolence on his behalf.

Condemning the tragic incident, he said its perpetrators would be brought to justice at the earliest.

