UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rashid Announces Opening Of One Window At Booking Offices

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:09 PM

Sheikh Rashid announces opening of one window at booking offices

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday announced opening of one window of booking offices at various stations to facilitate the people on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday announced opening of one window of booking offices at various stations to facilitate the people on Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a video message he said, "Due to rush, online system could not sustain the load, so we have decided to open one window of booking offices in Rawalpinid, Lahore, Karachi, Multan Sukkar, Peshawar and Quetta railways stations".

He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be strictly followed at the booking offices.

He said that the people can book 60 percent tickets from these offices from 8am to 5 pm.

The minister said, the Divisional Superintendents had been directed to implement the SOPs in letter and spirit and no one should be allowed to flout the SOPs.

Pakistan Railways had decided to run the train at 60 per cent occupancy to main social distancing and there was no fare increase, the minister added.

Sheikh Rashid said that special cleanliness arrangements had also been made at all railway stations.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Peshawar Quetta Rashid All From

Recent Stories

New moon not expected to be sighted on Saturday

2 minutes ago

Police encounter: Two robbers killed by firing of ..

2 minutes ago

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq,Khawaja Abdul Ghani ..

2 minutes ago

General Hospital closes orthopedic ward after 18 d ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Approves Measures to Support Defense ..

2 minutes ago

Equities struggle as uncertainty tempers reopening ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.