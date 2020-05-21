Sheikh Rashid announces opening of one window at booking offices

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday announced opening of one window of booking offices at various stations to facilitate the people on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday announced opening of one window of booking offices at various stations to facilitate the people on Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a video message he said, "Due to rush, online system could not sustain the load, so we have decided to open one window of booking offices in Rawalpinid, Lahore, Karachi, Multan Sukkar, Peshawar and Quetta railways stations".

He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be strictly followed at the booking offices.

He said that the people can book 60 percent tickets from these offices from 8am to 5 pm.

The minister said, the Divisional Superintendents had been directed to implement the SOPs in letter and spirit and no one should be allowed to flout the SOPs.

Pakistan Railways had decided to run the train at 60 per cent occupancy to main social distancing and there was no fare increase, the minister added.

Sheikh Rashid said that special cleanliness arrangements had also been made at all railway stations.