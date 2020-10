Sheikh Rashid announces to introduce 10 more passenger trains

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday announced to introduce 10 new passenger trains in the system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday announced to introduce 10 new passenger trains in the system.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Shaheen train would start from Sunday between Sialkot and Wazirabad and Chaman Express would be ran between Quetta and Chaman on daily basis from November 10.

The minister said Mohenjodaro Express was also being restored between Sukkur and Kotri from November 10 whereas Kohat Express between Rawalpindi and Kohat was also being restored from November 30.

"The Railcar between Rawalpindi and Lahore is also being restored which used to run at 4:30 pm," he added.

He informed that three more new trains would be introduced on the private public partnership (PPP)basis and tenders of these trains would be opened on November 12 , saying that Ravi Express, Waris Shah Express and Marvi Passenger were being privatised.

The minister said that after these trains 15 to 20 trains would be run on PPP basis.