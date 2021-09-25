UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Appeals Citizens To Ensure Vaccination Against COVID-19

Sheikh Rashid appeals citizens to ensure vaccination against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday appealed to the citizens to ensure vaccination against COVID-19 to avoid various restrictions after September 30.

In a public message, the minister said citizens should complete both doses of the coronavirus vaccine to protect themselves, their family members, and society members from this virus.

He said those who failed to get vaccinated have to face restrictions and would be unable to avail many facilities after September 30.

He said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had done a great job in controlling COVID-19 and protecting people through various steps including vaccination.

He said COVID-19 vaccine was effective to protect citizens from medical complications. "I advise country people to must go for vaccination against the virus to avoid facing more complications and restrictions", he said.

He said the government was making sincere efforts to ensure availability of the COVID-19 vaccine at all vaccination centers.

