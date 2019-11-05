Sheikh Rashid appreciates PTI govt for handling JUI-F march wisely

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday appreciated the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government for handling the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) march with a wise strategy.

The minister, in a video message, said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman would leave for home soon.

Regretting the unparliamentary language used by the JUI-F leaders, he said while standing on containers, they should avoid such kind of speeches which were harming the country's image.