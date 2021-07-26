Sheikh Rashid asks foreigners living illegally to leave Pakistan before August 14th

(@fidahassanain)

The Interior Minister has also said that a new policy of verification, renewal and correction is being introduced in NADRA for the CNICs.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said that action has been taken against thirty nine NADRA officials in Karachi for their involvement in issuance of fake identity cards. He said the same action will be initiated in other cities as well.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said that action has been taken against thirty nine NADRA officials in Karachi for their involvement in issuance of fake identity cards. He said the same action will be initiated in other cities as well.

The Interior Minister said India and Israel have started a hybrid war against Pakistan, and they want to put a question mark on the data of NADRA.

Sheikh Rashid said that he has directed the new Chairman NADRA to issue the new policy within the fourteen days.

The Interior Minister said there are thousands of foreigners who are living in Pakistan over the last many years without renewal of visa.

He asked these foreigners to leave Pakistan before 14th of August or get their visas renewed through online application. He said no fine will be imposed on them if they apply for the renewal of the visa.

The Interior Minister said the cyber-crime wing of FIA will also be developed on modern lines to improve its performance and efficiency.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the fencing along the Afghan border will be completed by 14th August whilst forty six to forty eight percent fencing on the border with Iran has been completed.

The Interior Minister asked the opposition parties to refrain from issuing irresponsible and non-parliamentary statements. He asked Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and face corruption cases against him.