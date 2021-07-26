UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rashid Asks Foreigners Living Illegally To Leave Pakistan Before August 14th

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:55 PM

Sheikh Rashid asks foreigners living illegally to leave Pakistan before August 14th

The Interior Minister has also said that a new policy of verification, renewal and correction is being introduced in NADRA for the CNICs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 26th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said a new policy of verification, renewal and correction is being introduced in NADRA for the CNICs.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said that action has been taken against thirty nine NADRA officials in Karachi for their involvement in issuance of fake identity cards. He said the same action will be initiated in other cities as well.

The Interior Minister said India and Israel have started a hybrid war against Pakistan, and they want to put a question mark on the data of NADRA.

Sheikh Rashid said that he has directed the new Chairman NADRA to issue the new policy within the fourteen days.

The Interior Minister said there are thousands of foreigners who are living in Pakistan over the last many years without renewal of visa.

He asked these foreigners to leave Pakistan before 14th of August or get their visas renewed through online application. He said no fine will be imposed on them if they apply for the renewal of the visa.

The Interior Minister said the cyber-crime wing of FIA will also be developed on modern lines to improve its performance and efficiency.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the fencing along the Afghan border will be completed by 14th August whilst forty six to forty eight percent fencing on the border with Iran has been completed.

The Interior Minister asked the opposition parties to refrain from issuing irresponsible and non-parliamentary statements. He asked Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and face corruption cases against him.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Afghanistan Corruption Islamabad Israel Iran Interior Minister Fine Rashid Same Federal Investigation Agency August Visa Border From Opposition

Recent Stories

Weeklong 1st Virtual Summer Fiesta begins at UVAS

11 minutes ago

Tourists in millions thronged to scenic resorts du ..

2 minutes ago

Drug rehabilitation center resumes addicts' treatm ..

2 minutes ago

France reports 40 mln vaccinated with at least one ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Kaspersky Lab Reveals New System to Recog ..

2 minutes ago

Access to Navalny's Website Limited by Order of Ru ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.