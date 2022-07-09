Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Interior Minister says Pakistan is an Islamic country and Imran Riaz Khan should be released due to Eid-ul-Adha.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2022) Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has urged the government to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

He says it is Eid and Pakistan is a Muslim Islamic country, therefore, Imran Riaz Khan should be set free.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said, "Gov should release Imran Riaz khan anchor on Eid UL Adha being a Muslim Islamic country,".

Punjab police shifted Imran Riaz from Chakwal to Lahore and kept him in Kotwali police station of CIA.

Police has to produce him before a local magistrate to seek his physical remand.

Journalist bodies have strongly condemned his arrest, termed it attack on freedom of press and demanded his immediate release.