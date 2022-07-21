UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Asks SC To Take Suo Motu And Order General Elections To Save Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2022 | 04:38 PM

Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order general elections to save Pakistan

The former Interior Minister who has blamed coalition government for inflation says the general election is the only way forward to stop the country from heading towards financial crisis.

LAHORE: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday asked the Supreme Court (SC) to intervene and order immediate general elections in the country.

Sheikh Rashid appealed to the top court to take suo motu notice on the prevailing political crisis and order immediate elections in the country.

The former Interior Minister said that the last date of the tenure of the present government is August 30 next year but the general elections shold be announced before that.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Talking about inflation and high prices, Sheikh Rashid criticized the coalition government. He said the situation was quite alarming as the people were suffering due to financial problems. He regretted that the country was heading towards anarchy and fresh elections were the only way forward to save the country.

Rashid blamed former president Asif Ali Zardari for trying to buy the consciences of the MPAs ahead of the crucial Punjab CM election.

He said Asif Ali Zardari has caused a dent to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the recent Punjab by-polls and went on to say that differences have been created between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Just two days before, the coalition government announced to complete its tenure despite a major loss in the recently-concluded Punjab by-elections.

The announcement was made by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique during a press conference after an important meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair in Lahore Model Town.

