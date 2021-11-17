Sheikh Rashid attends funeral prayers of elder brother

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has attended the funeral prayers of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has attended the funeral prayers of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar on Wednesday.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of late Sheikh Rafique Qamar was offered at Kot Radha Kishan.