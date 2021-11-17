Sheikh Rashid Attends Funeral Prayers Of Elder Brother
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has attended the funeral prayers of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar on Wednesday.
The Namaz-e-Janaza of late Sheikh Rafique Qamar was offered at Kot Radha Kishan.