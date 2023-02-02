Sheikh Rashid brought to court after late night arrest

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI:: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2023) Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was brought to a judicial magistrate in Islamabad after late night arrest on Thursday.

Both Sheikh Rashid was arrested from his private residence in a local society in Islamabad in a case related to allegations against PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari regarding third plot for assassination of Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid is one of thePakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) close ally — was arrested from Murree Motorway in the early hours of Thursday.

Police confirmed his arrest after it became headline in the media.

Sheikh Rashid and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, however, rejected the police's version, saying that they arrwsted them from their residence in Rawalpindi and not the motorway.

According to the reports, the Muree Police had arrested him and later they handed him over to the Islamabad Police that shifted him to the Aabpara Police Station, where he was booked.

Sheikh Rashid was booked in the case of "illegal occupation" after the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) sealed Lal Haveli — his residence — and seven adjoining units on January 30.

The Lahore High Court, however, on the same day, ordered to de-seal the property.

The former minister was shifted to the Secretariat police station after his medical checkup at the Polyclinic hospital.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Division President Raja Inayat Ur Rehman had lodged a case against Rashid in Islamabad's Aabpara Police Station for alleging that former president Asif Ali Zardari was hatching a plot to assassinate the PTI chief.

The PPP divisional president told the police that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a "permanent danger" to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

The PPP leader said that Rashid, with his allegations, wanted to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP and disrupt the country's peace.

The PPP leader said that the AML chief claimed to have vital information regarding a "conspiracy" being hatched to assassinate the PTI chief.

Three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) — have been added to the FIR.

Police told journalists that a bottle of liquor and a weapon has been recovered from Rashid's possession. Police also said that the former interior minister was "intoxicated" when he was arrested.