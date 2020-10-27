Sheikh Rashid condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in a seminary in Peshawar.

In message issued here, the minister said that the anti-state elements want to aggravate the situation by fanning hatred in the country.

Sheikh Rashid said that the nation already defeated the enemies of the country and determined to again defeat them with unity.

He expressed heartfelt condolences with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.