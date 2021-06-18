Sheikh Rashid condemns terrorist attack in Turbat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Turbat, Balochistan.

In a condolence message, the minister paid tribute to martyred Sepoy Naik Aqil Abbasi who lost his life in the terrorist attack.

He expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of precious live while sympathizing with the affected family.

He offered special prayers for the martyr and for the patience of the bereaved family.

Rashid said such cowardly attacks could not demoralise the security forces, adding no efforts would be spared for getting rid the country of terrorist.