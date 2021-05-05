UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Condemns Terrorist Attack On FC Soldiers In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sheikh Rashid condemns terrorist attack on FC soldiers in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday condemned the attack on Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Zhob, Balochistan and expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers.

In a statement, the minister said that anti-Pakistan elements cannot demoralize us and fencing along Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be completed at all costs.

Four FC personnel embraced martyrdom and six others suffered injuries in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan.

The terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at the FC personnel who, at the time, were busy in fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.

More Stories From Pakistan

