Sheikh Rashid Condoles Over Death Of Mumtaz Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

Sheikh Rashid condoles over death of Mumtaz Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of former Governor and Chief Minister Sindh Mumtaz Ali Bhutto.

The Interior Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members.

In his condolence message, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

