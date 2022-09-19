(@Abdulla99267510)

The AMLP Chief regrets that the decisions pertaining to the future of this nation will be taken now in London, predicting that the funeral of PDM will be held soon and Nawaz Sharif will fear to return to Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) Awami Pakistan Muslim League (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday came down hard upon the PML-N top leadership for making important decision about future of Pakistan in London.

Taking to Twitter, the AMLP Chief said that three relatives who were on the bails from the local courts would now decide the future of 224 million people in London.



He made these remarks on his Twitter account.

Sheikh Rashid while quoting PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir, said, "Khurram Dastagir says that they will decide about the future of institutions of National Security in London, but no PML-N leader was allowed to sit in that meeting,".



He said that the political funeral of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) would be held soon and Nawaz would fear to return to Pakistan.

