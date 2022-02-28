Sheikh Rashid discusses bilateral ties with Turkish Deputy Interior Minister

Deputy Minister for Interior of Turkey Ismail Gatakli here on Monday called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed issues related to regional security situation, illegal immigration and human trafficking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Minister for Interior of Turkey Ismail Gatakli here on Monday called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed issues related to regional security situation, illegal immigration and human trafficking.

During the meeting, both the ministers also discussed issues of mutual interest, including Pak-Turkish bilateral relations, said a press release.

Pakistani and Turkish Interior Ministries agreed to enhance cooperation and collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Pakistan and Turkey were best friends and both brotherly countries had centuries old relationships.

He said that preventing illegal immigration and human trafficking was a common goal of both the countries.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Pakistan was taking action against elements involved in illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Sheikh Rashid also appreciated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's stance on Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that government would create more facilities for the promotion of tourism and trade between Pakistan and Turkey.

On this occasion, the Turkish Deputy Interior Minister said that there was a need to increase cooperation between the Interior Ministries of Pakistan and Turkey, adding that better liaison between Pak-Turkish interior ministries would help curb illegal immigration.

The Turkish Deputy Interior Minister conveyed a message of good wishes of Turkish counterpart to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

He was accompanied by a four-member delegation, including Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Ihsan Yurdakul and Chairman of the Turkish Migration Department Dr Savas �nlu.

The meeting was part of the Turkish Deputy Interior Minister's one-day official visit to Pakistan. Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Additional Secretary Fakhr Alam and Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik were also present in the meeting.