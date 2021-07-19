Sheikh Rashid expresses condolence over loss of precious lives in bus accident

Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of 27 precious lives in a bus accident at Taunsa bypass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of 27 precious lives in a bus accident at Taunsa bypass.

In a statement, the federal minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the recovery of the injured persons.

He described the incident as a "catastrophe" for people returning home for celebrating the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

"May Allah Almighty raise them to a higher level in heaven and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the trauma," he added.