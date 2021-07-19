Sheikh Rashid Expresses Condolence Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Bus Accident
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of 27 precious lives in a bus accident at Taunsa bypass.
In a statement, the federal minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the recovery of the injured persons.
He described the incident as a "catastrophe" for people returning home for celebrating the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
"May Allah Almighty raise them to a higher level in heaven and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the trauma," he added.