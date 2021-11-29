Sheikh Rashid Expresses Deep Grief, Sorrow Over Ziauddin's Death
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Muhammad Ziauddin, a senior journalist and former editor of daily Dawn.
In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His countless blessings on the departed soul in eternal peace.
He paid tributes to late Muhammad Ziauddin for his services in the field of journalism. His services for the journalism will always be remembered, he remarked.