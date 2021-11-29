Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Muhammad Ziauddin, a senior journalist and former editor of daily Dawn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Muhammad Ziauddin, a senior journalist and former editor of daily Dawn.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His countless blessings on the departed soul in eternal peace.

He paid tributes to late Muhammad Ziauddin for his services in the field of journalism. His services for the journalism will always be remembered, he remarked.