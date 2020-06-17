UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Expresses Grief Over Death Of Renowned TV Host

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:28 PM

Sheikh Rashid expresses grief over death of renowned TV host

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned television host, Tariq Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned television host, Tariq Aziz.

In a condolence message issued here by the Ministry of Railways, the minister said that late Tariq Aziz had made his name and position with his hard work, dedication and ability.

Paying tribute to the renowned television host, Sheikh Rashid said the services of Tariq Aziz in the fields of television as well as politics would also be remembered.

The minister offered condolence to the family of Tariq Aziz and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.

It was pertinent to mention here that Tariq Aziz was born in Jalandhar on April 28,1936. After partition, his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Sahiwal, where he received his Primary education.

He started his career with Radio Pakistan in the 1960s and later went on to become Pakistan's first television host.

His programme Neelam Ghar - later named Tariq Aziz Show - started in 1974 on Pakistan Television and continued for four decades. He was also a poet and an actor and performed in several radio and television programmes as well as in films.

