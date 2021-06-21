UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Senator Usman Kakar

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sheikh Rashid expresses grief over demise of Senator Usman Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family members to bear this loss with equanimity.

He said, Senator Usman Kakar was a senior politician and member of the parliament.

More Stories From Pakistan

