Sheikh Rashid Felicitates Muslim Ummah On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 03:40 PM

Sheikh Rashid felicitates Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).

"On this auspicious day I send my greetings to everyone particularly to the Muslims throughout the world and in Pakistan," Rashid said in a message.

He prayed for guidance to follow the teachings of love and humility preached by the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

He said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) not only provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the day with mutual affinity and love but also draws attention towards enlightening our days and nights with the glowing teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

He said that Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) preached tolerance and was the true founder of a society free from religious, social and economic differences. He said that while following the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) we can make an ideal social structure.

He prayed Allah Almighty to give us strength to truly follow the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

