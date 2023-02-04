UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Files Plea In IHC Against His Transfer From Islamabad To Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2023 | 12:46 PM

Sheikh Rashid files plea in IHC against his transfer from Islamabad to Karachi

Sheikh Rashid has been booked in three different cases registered recently in Murree, Islamabad and Karachi under different charges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2023) Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking restraining orders against his transfer from Islamabad to Karachi.

Sheikh Rashid filed the plea through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan.

He asked the court to restrain the respondents from shifting the petitioner from Islamabad to Karachi till the final disposal of the instant constitutional petition.

The former interior minister is a close ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Rashid was booked in three different cases registered recently in Murree, Islamabad and Karachi under different charges.

He was accused Asif Ali Zardari of being behind a plot for assassination of Imran Khan. He was also accused of threatening the police personnel and passing "offensive" and "filthy" comments against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, respectively.

The AML Chief is currently in police custody since his arrest from Murree Motorway on February 2 in the first case.

On other hand, Murree police wanted to transfer him to Murree as they approached a local court in Islamabad.

The have to ask the court physical remand of Sheikh Rashid over charges of interference in official affairs.

Aabpara police registered the case against Sheikh Rashid on the complaint of investigation officer Ashiq Ali under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan over charges of threatening the police personnel and stating that he would not spare them.

The former minister is due to be presented in the court of a judicial magistrate in Islamabad as his two-day physical remand expires today in the case registered against him for levelling allegations against the former president.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Motorway Interior Minister Murree Rashid Abdul Razzaq February Criminals Islamabad High Court Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

DEWA receives requests for submitting research pap ..

DEWA receives requests for submitting research papers to participate in first ME ..

18 minutes ago

UN chief calls for building ‘alliance of peace’ on International Day of Huma ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE President, VP congratulate Sri Lankan Presiden ..

UAE President, VP congratulate Sri Lankan President on Independence Day

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th February 2023

3 hours ago
 National Environment Day an occasion to preserve n ..

National Environment Day an occasion to preserve natural resources, says Almheir ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.