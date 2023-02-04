Sheikh Rashid files plea in IHC against his transfer from Islamabad to Karachi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sheikh Rashid has been booked in three different cases registered recently in Murree, Islamabad and Karachi under different charges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2023) Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking restraining orders against his transfer from Islamabad to Karachi.

Sheikh Rashid filed the plea through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan.

He asked the court to restrain the respondents from shifting the petitioner from Islamabad to Karachi till the final disposal of the instant constitutional petition.

The former interior minister is a close ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Rashid was booked in three different cases registered recently in Murree, Islamabad and Karachi under different charges.

He was accused Asif Ali Zardari of being behind a plot for assassination of Imran Khan. He was also accused of threatening the police personnel and passing "offensive" and "filthy" comments against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, respectively.

The AML Chief is currently in police custody since his arrest from Murree Motorway on February 2 in the first case.

On other hand, Murree police wanted to transfer him to Murree as they approached a local court in Islamabad.

The have to ask the court physical remand of Sheikh Rashid over charges of interference in official affairs.

Aabpara police registered the case against Sheikh Rashid on the complaint of investigation officer Ashiq Ali under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan over charges of threatening the police personnel and stating that he would not spare them.

The former minister is due to be presented in the court of a judicial magistrate in Islamabad as his two-day physical remand expires today in the case registered against him for levelling allegations against the former president.