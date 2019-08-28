Sheikh Rashid foresees war between Pakistan, India by the end of this year

Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said war can take place between Pakistan and India by the end of current year, therefore, the nation should be ready for the war

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said war can take place between Pakistan and India by the end of current year, therefore, the nation should be ready for the war."War can break out between Pakistan and India by the end of this year in the month of November or December.

We have to stand with Kashmiris. If we don't stand with them then the dream of Quaid-e-Azam will never come true. The time of final round for our armed forces has come", he said this while addressing a function of Kashmir solidarity day under Punjab Group of Colleges here Wednesday.He held Fascist Modi has created has created strange situation in the world since the last 23 days.

The beautiful valleys of Kashmir can turn into valleys of fire and blood.He stated about 10 wars have taken place between Pakistan and India or we have returned very close from them. "I have come out to prepare the nation for war.

We have to side with Kashmiris otherwise history will never forgive us and Quaid-e-Azam dream will never realize.

We have our economic problems but there are such 130 millions Jawans who are ready to lay down their lives for the sake of islam and Pakistan, he added.He went on to say UN has never resolved any issue.

Politician is that who knows about future. ..He underlined the time for playing final round has come regarding the preparations our army has made during the last 72 years.Pakistan is impediment for fascist Modi, he said adding Gwadar is hurdle on its way to move to Chah Bahar, We are lucky that time tested friend like China is with us.

A day before Chinese general met with General Bajwa. All the world is with us but petrol pump walas are not with us.He remarked Maulana Fazl ur Rehman understands the situation when time comes. Seminaries are citadels of Islam.The entire nation will contribute its share to the freedom movement of Kashmir, he held.He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address UN on September 27