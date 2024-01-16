Sheikh Rashid held after bail rejection in May 9 case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday was apprehended after his bail plea was rejected by a court the in connection with the May 9 riots vandalism case.

Sheikh Rashid was booked by the Rawalpindi Police for his alleged involvement in the destruction of property at the Sixth Road Metro Bus Station, a private news channels reported.