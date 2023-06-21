UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Highlights Adverse Effects Of Political Instability On Foreign Investment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign investment

The Awami Muslim League  chief criticizes Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for seeking assistance from foreign diplomats.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2023) Sheikh Rashid, the Chief of Pakistan Awami Muslim League (AML), highlighted the adverse effects of political instability on foreign investment in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister stressed the significance of political stability for attracting investment and criticized Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for seeking assistance from foreign diplomats.

Sheikh Rashid also commented on the challenges faced by Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N supremo, in returning to Pakistan, citing the difficulties associated with his travel abroad as a hindrance to his prompt return.

Addressing the economic revival plan, Sheikh Rashid underscored the unresolved economic issues and the lack of political stability.

He expressed disappointment at the limited attention received from the IMF and the absence of assistance from friendly nations. Urging the government to prioritize repatriation of assets held in London and Dubai, Sheikh Rashid highlighted their importance for the nation.

Moreover, Sheikh Rashid voiced concerns about the impending threat of default as the expiration of the IMF deal approached by the end of June, with no anticipated disbursements until December. He also raised issues regarding LNG, emphasizing potential challenges.

Sheikh Rashid expressed skepticism about the upcoming elections, suggesting a friendly match between the PML-N and the PPP, while warning of unprecedented rigging. He quipped that the PPP was capitalizing on the situation, leaving the PML-N at a disadvantage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif IMF Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Twitter Ishaq Dar Dubai London Rashid June December Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

15 minutes ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

26 minutes ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

41 minutes ago
 UAE Athletics Federation to host first internation ..

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices i ..

51 minutes ago
 Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

2 hours ago
 SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sport ..

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.