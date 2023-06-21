Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign investment

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Awami Muslim League chief criticizes Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for seeking assistance from foreign diplomats.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2023) Sheikh Rashid, the Chief of Pakistan Awami Muslim League (AML), highlighted the adverse effects of political instability on foreign investment in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister stressed the significance of political stability for attracting investment and criticized Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for seeking assistance from foreign diplomats.

Sheikh Rashid also commented on the challenges faced by Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N supremo, in returning to Pakistan, citing the difficulties associated with his travel abroad as a hindrance to his prompt return.

Addressing the economic revival plan, Sheikh Rashid underscored the unresolved economic issues and the lack of political stability.

He expressed disappointment at the limited attention received from the IMF and the absence of assistance from friendly nations. Urging the government to prioritize repatriation of assets held in London and Dubai, Sheikh Rashid highlighted their importance for the nation.

Moreover, Sheikh Rashid voiced concerns about the impending threat of default as the expiration of the IMF deal approached by the end of June, with no anticipated disbursements until December. He also raised issues regarding LNG, emphasizing potential challenges.

Sheikh Rashid expressed skepticism about the upcoming elections, suggesting a friendly match between the PML-N and the PPP, while warning of unprecedented rigging. He quipped that the PPP was capitalizing on the situation, leaving the PML-N at a disadvantage.